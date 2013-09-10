Sep 10The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 9.68 percent on Tuesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 10.14/10.46 10.30 2 MONTHS 10.09/10.41 10.25 3 MONTHS 9.82/9.95 9.89 6 MONTHS 9.60/9.68 9.64 9 MONTHS 9.26/9.35 9.31 1 YEAR 9.09/9.14 9.12 2 YEARS 8.46/8.51 8.49 3 YEARS 8.33/8.39 8.36 4 YEARS 8.29/8.35 8.32 5 YEARS 8.27/8.33 8.30 7 YEARS 8.20/8.30 8.25 10 YEARS 8.15/8.25 8.20 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)