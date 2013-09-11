Sep 11The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 9.72 percent on Wednesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 10.11/10.49 10.30 2 MONTHS 10.08/10.45 10.27 3 MONTHS 9.84/10.01 9.93 6 MONTHS 9.61/9.72 9.67 9 MONTHS 9.32/9.41 9.37 1 YEAR 9.13/9.18 9.16 2 YEARS 8.50/8.56 8.53 3 YEARS 8.36/8.42 8.39 4 YEARS 8.33/8.39 8.36 5 YEARS 8.31/8.36 8.34 7 YEARS 8.23/8.34 8.29 10 YEARS 8.18/8.29 8.24 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)