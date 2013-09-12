Sep 12The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 9.80 percent on Thursday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 10.14/10.46 10.30 2 MONTHS 10.09/10.41 10.25 3 MONTHS 9.85/10.02 9.94 6 MONTHS 9.68/9.80 9.74 9 MONTHS 9.41/9.50 9.46 1 YEAR 9.24/9.28 9.26 2 YEARS 8.61/8.65 8.63 3 YEARS 8.45/8.49 8.47 4 YEARS 8.42/8.46 8.44 5 YEARS 8.40/8.44 8.42 7 YEARS 8.31/8.41 8.36 10 YEARS 8.26/8.36 8.31 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)