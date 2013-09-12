Sep 12The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 9.80 percent on Thursday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 10.14/10.46 10.30
2 MONTHS 10.09/10.41 10.25
3 MONTHS 9.85/10.02 9.94
6 MONTHS 9.68/9.80 9.74
9 MONTHS 9.41/9.50 9.46
1 YEAR 9.24/9.28 9.26
2 YEARS 8.61/8.65 8.63
3 YEARS 8.45/8.49 8.47
4 YEARS 8.42/8.46 8.44
5 YEARS 8.40/8.44 8.42
7 YEARS 8.31/8.41 8.36
10 YEARS 8.26/8.36 8.31
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
