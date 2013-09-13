Sep 13The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 9.71 percent on Friday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 10.05/10.45 10.25 2 MONTHS 9.90/10.30 10.10 3 MONTHS 9.85/10.03 9.94 6 MONTHS 9.60/9.71 9.66 9 MONTHS 9.31/9.43 9.37 1 YEAR 9.20/9.25 9.23 2 YEARS 8.56/8.61 8.59 3 YEARS 8.39/8.44 8.42 4 YEARS 8.37/8.42 8.40 5 YEARS 8.35/8.40 8.38 7 YEARS 8.27/8.37 8.32 10 YEARS 8.22/8.32 8.27 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)