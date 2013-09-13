Sep 13The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 9.71 percent on Friday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 10.05/10.45 10.25
2 MONTHS 9.90/10.30 10.10
3 MONTHS 9.85/10.03 9.94
6 MONTHS 9.60/9.71 9.66
9 MONTHS 9.31/9.43 9.37
1 YEAR 9.20/9.25 9.23
2 YEARS 8.56/8.61 8.59
3 YEARS 8.39/8.44 8.42
4 YEARS 8.37/8.42 8.40
5 YEARS 8.35/8.40 8.38
7 YEARS 8.27/8.37 8.32
10 YEARS 8.22/8.32 8.27
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
