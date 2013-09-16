Sep 16The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 9.68 percent on Monday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 10.11/10.44 10.28 2 MONTHS 9.89/10.21 10.05 3 MONTHS 9.80/9.96 9.88 6 MONTHS 9.60/9.68 9.64 9 MONTHS 9.33/9.40 9.37 1 YEAR 9.19/9.24 9.22 2 YEARS 8.54/8.58 8.56 3 YEARS 8.38/8.43 8.41 4 YEARS 8.36/8.40 8.38 5 YEARS 8.35/8.39 8.37 7 YEARS 8.27/8.37 8.32 10 YEARS 8.22/8.32 8.27 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)