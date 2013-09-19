Sep 19The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 9.18 percent on Thursday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 9.58/9.84 9.71 2 MONTHS 9.45/9.67 9.56 3 MONTHS 9.29/9.51 9.40 6 MONTHS 9.08/9.18 9.13 9 MONTHS 8.87/8.97 8.92 1 YEAR 8.77/8.82 8.80 2 YEARS 8.21/8.25 8.23 3 YEARS 8.08/8.13 8.11 4 YEARS 8.07/8.12 8.10 5 YEARS 8.07/8.12 8.10 7 YEARS 8.02/8.12 8.07 10 YEARS 7.98/8.08 8.03 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)