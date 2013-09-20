Sep 20The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 9.05 percent on Friday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 9.42/9.68 9.55 2 MONTHS 9.29/9.49 9.39 3 MONTHS 9.19/9.34 9.27 6 MONTHS 8.96/9.05 9.01 9 MONTHS 8.85/8.93 8.89 1 YEAR 8.81/8.86 8.84 2 YEARS 8.37/8.42 8.40 3 YEARS 8.30/8.35 8.33 4 YEARS 8.32/8.37 8.35 5 YEARS 8.35/8.40 8.38 7 YEARS 8.28/8.38 8.33 10 YEARS 8.26/8.36 8.31 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)