Oct 14The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.60 percent on Monday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.64/8.88 8.76 2 MONTHS 8.50/8.74 8.62 3 MONTHS 8.50/8.61 8.56 6 MONTHS 8.50/8.60 8.55 9 MONTHS 8.43/8.52 8.48 1 YEAR 8.41/8.45 8.43 2 YEARS 8.07/8.11 8.09 3 YEARS 8.07/8.11 8.09 4 YEARS 8.11/8.15 8.13 5 YEARS 8.14/8.17 8.16 7 YEARS 8.09/8.19 8.14 10 YEARS 8.07/8.17 8.12 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)