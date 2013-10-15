Oct 15The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.66 percent on Tuesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.68/8.86 8.77 2 MONTHS 8.59/8.78 8.69 3 MONTHS 8.54/8.66 8.60 6 MONTHS 8.56/8.66 8.61 9 MONTHS 8.51/8.58 8.55 1 YEAR 8.49/8.52 8.51 2 YEARS 8.17/8.20 8.19 3 YEARS 8.17/8.20 8.19 4 YEARS 8.19/8.22 8.21 5 YEARS 8.21/8.25 8.23 7 YEARS 8.18/8.28 8.23 10 YEARS 8.15/8.25 8.20 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)