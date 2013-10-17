Oct 17The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.63 percent on Thursday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.68/8.86 8.77 2 MONTHS 8.59/8.78 8.69 3 MONTHS 8.51/8.64 8.58 6 MONTHS 8.54/8.63 8.59 9 MONTHS 8.49/8.56 8.53 1 YEAR 8.46/8.50 8.48 2 YEARS 8.15/8.19 8.17 3 YEARS 8.15/8.19 8.17 4 YEARS 8.18/8.21 8.20 5 YEARS 8.20/8.23 8.22 7 YEARS 8.17/8.27 8.22 10 YEARS 8.14/8.24 8.19 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)