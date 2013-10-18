Oct 18The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.58 percent on Friday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 8.58/8.80 8.69
2 MONTHS 8.48/8.70 8.59
3 MONTHS 8.47/8.58 8.53
6 MONTHS 8.49/8.58 8.54
9 MONTHS 8.43/8.50 8.47
1 YEAR 8.41/8.45 8.43
2 YEARS 8.12/8.16 8.14
3 YEARS 8.12/8.16 8.14
4 YEARS 8.16/8.20 8.18
5 YEARS 8.20/8.23 8.22
7 YEARS 8.15/8.25 8.20
10 YEARS 8.13/8.23 8.18
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
