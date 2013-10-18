Oct 18The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.58 percent on Friday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.58/8.80 8.69 2 MONTHS 8.48/8.70 8.59 3 MONTHS 8.47/8.58 8.53 6 MONTHS 8.49/8.58 8.54 9 MONTHS 8.43/8.50 8.47 1 YEAR 8.41/8.45 8.43 2 YEARS 8.12/8.16 8.14 3 YEARS 8.12/8.16 8.14 4 YEARS 8.16/8.20 8.18 5 YEARS 8.20/8.23 8.22 7 YEARS 8.15/8.25 8.20 10 YEARS 8.13/8.23 8.18 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)