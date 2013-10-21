Oct 21The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.60 percent on Monday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 8.60/8.71 8.66
2 MONTHS 8.59/8.70 8.65
3 MONTHS 8.53/8.60 8.57
6 MONTHS 8.53/8.60 8.57
9 MONTHS 8.45/8.50 8.48
1 YEAR 8.43/8.46 8.45
2 YEARS 8.17/8.21 8.19
3 YEARS 8.16/8.20 8.18
4 YEARS 8.20/8.24 8.22
5 YEARS 8.24/8.27 8.26
7 YEARS 8.23/8.33 8.28
10 YEARS 8.20/8.30 8.25
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
(Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)