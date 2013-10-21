Oct 21The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.60 percent on Monday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.60/8.71 8.66 2 MONTHS 8.59/8.70 8.65 3 MONTHS 8.53/8.60 8.57 6 MONTHS 8.53/8.60 8.57 9 MONTHS 8.45/8.50 8.48 1 YEAR 8.43/8.46 8.45 2 YEARS 8.17/8.21 8.19 3 YEARS 8.16/8.20 8.18 4 YEARS 8.20/8.24 8.22 5 YEARS 8.24/8.27 8.26 7 YEARS 8.23/8.33 8.28 10 YEARS 8.20/8.30 8.25 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)