Oct 22The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.58 percent on Tuesday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 8.53/8.75 8.64
2 MONTHS 8.50/8.73 8.62
3 MONTHS 8.47/8.58 8.53
6 MONTHS 8.49/8.58 8.54
9 MONTHS 8.44/8.50 8.47
1 YEAR 8.42/8.46 8.44
2 YEARS 8.16/8.20 8.18
3 YEARS 8.16/8.20 8.18
4 YEARS 8.20/8.24 8.22
5 YEARS 8.23/8.27 8.25
7 YEARS 8.21/8.31 8.26
10 YEARS 8.19/8.29 8.24
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
(Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)