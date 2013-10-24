Oct 24The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.54 percent on Thursday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.49/8.68 8.59 2 MONTHS 8.48/8.66 8.57 3 MONTHS 8.44/8.53 8.49 6 MONTHS 8.46/8.54 8.50 9 MONTHS 8.40/8.47 8.44 1 YEAR 8.40/8.43 8.42 2 YEARS 8.16/8.19 8.18 3 YEARS 8.16/8.20 8.18 4 YEARS 8.20/8.24 8.22 5 YEARS 8.23/8.26 8.25 7 YEARS 8.20/8.30 8.25 10 YEARS 8.18/8.28 8.23 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)