Oct 25The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.50 percent on Friday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 8.40/8.63 8.52
2 MONTHS 8.39/8.61 8.50
3 MONTHS 8.36/8.48 8.42
6 MONTHS 8.40/8.50 8.45
9 MONTHS 8.37/8.45 8.41
1 YEAR 8.37/8.40 8.39
2 YEARS 8.13/8.17 8.15
3 YEARS 8.13/8.17 8.15
4 YEARS 8.17/8.21 8.19
5 YEARS 8.19/8.23 8.21
7 YEARS 8.16/8.26 8.21
10 YEARS 8.15/8.25 8.20
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
(Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)