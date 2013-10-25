Oct 25The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.50 percent on Friday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.40/8.63 8.52 2 MONTHS 8.39/8.61 8.50 3 MONTHS 8.36/8.48 8.42 6 MONTHS 8.40/8.50 8.45 9 MONTHS 8.37/8.45 8.41 1 YEAR 8.37/8.40 8.39 2 YEARS 8.13/8.17 8.15 3 YEARS 8.13/8.17 8.15 4 YEARS 8.17/8.21 8.19 5 YEARS 8.19/8.23 8.21 7 YEARS 8.16/8.26 8.21 10 YEARS 8.15/8.25 8.20 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)