Oct 28The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.54 percent on Monday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.38/8.63 8.51 2 MONTHS 8.40/8.65 8.53 3 MONTHS 8.43/8.55 8.49 6 MONTHS 8.46/8.54 8.50 9 MONTHS 8.42/8.50 8.46 1 YEAR 8.43/8.46 8.45 2 YEARS 8.20/8.23 8.22 3 YEARS 8.19/8.23 8.21 4 YEARS 8.22/8.26 8.24 5 YEARS 8.24/8.27 8.26 7 YEARS 8.19/8.29 8.24 10 YEARS 8.18/8.28 8.23 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)