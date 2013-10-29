Oct 29The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.47 percent on Tuesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.32/8.59 8.46 2 MONTHS 8.32/8.59 8.46 3 MONTHS 8.35/8.46 8.41 6 MONTHS 8.37/8.47 8.42 9 MONTHS 8.37/8.45 8.41 1 YEAR 8.38/8.42 8.40 2 YEARS 8.16/8.19 8.18 3 YEARS 8.16/8.19 8.18 4 YEARS 8.19/8.22 8.21 5 YEARS 8.20/8.24 8.22 7 YEARS 8.18/8.28 8.23 10 YEARS 8.16/8.26 8.21 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)