Oct 30The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.45 percent on Wednesday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 8.36/8.57 8.47
2 MONTHS 8.36/8.57 8.47
3 MONTHS 8.35/8.46 8.41
6 MONTHS 8.38/8.45 8.42
9 MONTHS 8.35/8.42 8.39
1 YEAR 8.38/8.41 8.40
2 YEARS 8.12/8.16 8.14
3 YEARS 8.12/8.15 8.14
4 YEARS 8.14/8.18 8.16
5 YEARS 8.17/8.20 8.19
7 YEARS 8.13/8.23 8.18
10 YEARS 8.12/8.22 8.17
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
(Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)