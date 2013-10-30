Oct 30The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.45 percent on Wednesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.36/8.57 8.47 2 MONTHS 8.36/8.57 8.47 3 MONTHS 8.35/8.46 8.41 6 MONTHS 8.38/8.45 8.42 9 MONTHS 8.35/8.42 8.39 1 YEAR 8.38/8.41 8.40 2 YEARS 8.12/8.16 8.14 3 YEARS 8.12/8.15 8.14 4 YEARS 8.14/8.18 8.16 5 YEARS 8.17/8.20 8.19 7 YEARS 8.13/8.23 8.18 10 YEARS 8.12/8.22 8.17 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)