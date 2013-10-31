Oct 31The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.45 percent on Thursday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.35/8.58 8.47 2 MONTHS 8.33/8.55 8.44 3 MONTHS 8.36/8.45 8.41 6 MONTHS 8.38/8.45 8.42 9 MONTHS 8.37/8.43 8.40 1 YEAR 8.39/8.42 8.41 2 YEARS 8.12/8.16 8.14 3 YEARS 8.13/8.16 8.15 4 YEARS 8.15/8.18 8.17 5 YEARS 8.18/8.21 8.20 7 YEARS 8.14/8.24 8.19 10 YEARS 8.12/8.22 8.17 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)