Nov 1The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.48 percent on Friday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.33/8.60 8.47 2 MONTHS 8.33/8.58 8.46 3 MONTHS 8.37/8.49 8.43 6 MONTHS 8.40/8.48 8.44 9 MONTHS 8.39/8.47 8.43 1 YEAR 8.41/8.44 8.43 2 YEARS 8.17/8.20 8.19 3 YEARS 8.16/8.20 8.18 4 YEARS 8.19/8.23 8.21 5 YEARS 8.21/8.25 8.23 7 YEARS 8.17/8.27 8.22 10 YEARS 8.16/8.26 8.21 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)