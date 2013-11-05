Nov 5The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.47 percent on Tuesday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 8.30/8.60 8.45
2 MONTHS 8.30/8.60 8.45
3 MONTHS 8.35/8.50 8.43
6 MONTHS 8.39/8.47 8.43
9 MONTHS 8.39/8.47 8.43
1 YEAR 8.41/8.44 8.43
2 YEARS 8.17/8.20 8.19
3 YEARS 8.19/8.22 8.21
4 YEARS 8.23/8.26 8.25
5 YEARS 8.25/8.28 8.27
7 YEARS 8.19/8.29 8.24
10 YEARS 8.18/8.28 8.23
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
