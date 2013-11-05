Nov 5The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.47 percent on Tuesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.30/8.60 8.45 2 MONTHS 8.30/8.60 8.45 3 MONTHS 8.35/8.50 8.43 6 MONTHS 8.39/8.47 8.43 9 MONTHS 8.39/8.47 8.43 1 YEAR 8.41/8.44 8.43 2 YEARS 8.17/8.20 8.19 3 YEARS 8.19/8.22 8.21 4 YEARS 8.23/8.26 8.25 5 YEARS 8.25/8.28 8.27 7 YEARS 8.19/8.29 8.24 10 YEARS 8.18/8.28 8.23 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)