Nov 6The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.52 percent on Wednesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.38/8.55 8.47 2 MONTHS 8.37/8.55 8.46 3 MONTHS 8.39/8.50 8.45 6 MONTHS 8.45/8.52 8.49 9 MONTHS 8.44/8.50 8.47 1 YEAR 8.45/8.48 8.47 2 YEARS 8.22/8.26 8.24 3 YEARS 8.24/8.27 8.26 4 YEARS 8.28/8.32 8.30 5 YEARS 8.32/8.34 8.33 7 YEARS 8.27/8.37 8.32 10 YEARS 8.27/8.37 8.32 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)