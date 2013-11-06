Nov 6The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.52 percent on Wednesday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 8.38/8.55 8.47
2 MONTHS 8.37/8.55 8.46
3 MONTHS 8.39/8.50 8.45
6 MONTHS 8.45/8.52 8.49
9 MONTHS 8.44/8.50 8.47
1 YEAR 8.45/8.48 8.47
2 YEARS 8.22/8.26 8.24
3 YEARS 8.24/8.27 8.26
4 YEARS 8.28/8.32 8.30
5 YEARS 8.32/8.34 8.33
7 YEARS 8.27/8.37 8.32
10 YEARS 8.27/8.37 8.32
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
