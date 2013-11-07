Nov 7The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.51 percent on Thursday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.32/8.59 8.46 2 MONTHS 8.34/8.57 8.46 3 MONTHS 8.39/8.50 8.45 6 MONTHS 8.43/8.51 8.47 9 MONTHS 8.44/8.52 8.48 1 YEAR 8.47/8.50 8.49 2 YEARS 8.25/8.28 8.27 3 YEARS 8.28/8.31 8.30 4 YEARS 8.32/8.35 8.34 5 YEARS 8.35/8.38 8.37 7 YEARS 8.30/8.40 8.35 10 YEARS 8.30/8.40 8.35 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)