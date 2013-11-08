Nov 8The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.53 percent on Friday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.36/8.63 8.50 2 MONTHS 8.42/8.60 8.51 3 MONTHS 8.42/8.51 8.47 6 MONTHS 8.46/8.53 8.50 9 MONTHS 8.45/8.55 8.50 1 YEAR 8.49/8.52 8.51 2 YEARS 8.26/8.29 8.28 3 YEARS 8.28/8.32 8.30 4 YEARS 8.32/8.35 8.34 5 YEARS 8.36/8.40 8.38 7 YEARS 8.31/8.41 8.36 10 YEARS 8.31/8.41 8.36 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)