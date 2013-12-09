Dec 9The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.53 percent on Monday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.20/8.37 8.29 2 MONTHS 8.21/8.35 8.28 3 MONTHS 8.23/8.33 8.28 6 MONTHS 8.45/8.53 8.49 9 MONTHS 8.43/8.52 8.48 1 YEAR 8.48/8.52 8.50 2 YEARS 8.29/8.33 8.31 3 YEARS 8.31/8.35 8.33 4 YEARS 8.40/8.44 8.42 5 YEARS 8.43/8.46 8.45 7 YEARS 8.40/8.50 8.45 10 YEARS 8.39/8.49 8.44 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)