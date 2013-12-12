Dec 12The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.48 percent on Thursday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 8.09/8.27 8.18
2 MONTHS 8.08/8.23 8.16
3 MONTHS 8.15/8.25 8.20
6 MONTHS 8.40/8.48 8.44
9 MONTHS 8.39/8.46 8.43
1 YEAR 8.42/8.46 8.44
2 YEARS 8.25/8.29 8.27
3 YEARS 8.28/8.32 8.30
4 YEARS 8.37/8.41 8.39
5 YEARS 8.41/8.45 8.43
7 YEARS 8.37/8.47 8.42
10 YEARS 8.36/8.46 8.41
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
(Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)