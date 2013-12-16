Dec 16The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.59 percent on Monday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.15/8.31 8.23 2 MONTHS 8.16/8.29 8.23 3 MONTHS 8.28/8.38 8.33 6 MONTHS 8.52/8.59 8.56 9 MONTHS 8.50/8.57 8.54 1 YEAR 8.53/8.57 8.55 2 YEARS 8.34/8.37 8.36 3 YEARS 8.35/8.39 8.37 4 YEARS 8.44/8.48 8.46 5 YEARS 8.48/8.52 8.50 7 YEARS 8.44/8.54 8.49 10 YEARS 8.44/8.54 8.49 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)