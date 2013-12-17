Dec 17The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.63 percent on Tuesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.20/8.36 8.28 2 MONTHS 8.23/8.36 8.30 3 MONTHS 8.34/8.44 8.39 6 MONTHS 8.55/8.63 8.59 9 MONTHS 8.54/8.62 8.58 1 YEAR 8.56/8.60 8.58 2 YEARS 8.37/8.41 8.39 3 YEARS 8.39/8.42 8.41 4 YEARS 8.47/8.51 8.49 5 YEARS 8.50/8.54 8.52 7 YEARS 8.47/8.57 8.52 10 YEARS 8.47/8.57 8.52 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)