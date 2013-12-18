Dec 18The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.51 percent on Wednesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.11/8.29 8.20 2 MONTHS 8.13/8.28 8.21 3 MONTHS 8.23/8.32 8.28 6 MONTHS 8.44/8.51 8.48 9 MONTHS 8.42/8.50 8.46 1 YEAR 8.44/8.48 8.46 2 YEARS 8.26/8.30 8.28 3 YEARS 8.29/8.33 8.31 4 YEARS 8.37/8.41 8.39 5 YEARS 8.40/8.44 8.42 7 YEARS 8.37/8.47 8.42 10 YEARS 8.37/8.47 8.42 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)