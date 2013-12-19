Dec 19The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.48 percent on Thursday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 8.08/8.26 8.17
2 MONTHS 8.08/8.24 8.16
3 MONTHS 8.19/8.27 8.23
6 MONTHS 8.41/8.48 8.45
9 MONTHS 8.39/8.45 8.42
1 YEAR 8.41/8.45 8.43
2 YEARS 8.21/8.25 8.23
3 YEARS 8.25/8.29 8.27
4 YEARS 8.32/8.36 8.34
5 YEARS 8.36/8.40 8.38
7 YEARS 8.32/8.42 8.37
10 YEARS 8.32/8.42 8.37
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
