Dec 20The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.47 percent on Friday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.05/8.24 8.15 2 MONTHS 8.06/8.24 8.15 3 MONTHS 8.19/8.26 8.23 6 MONTHS 8.40/8.47 8.44 9 MONTHS 8.39/8.45 8.42 1 YEAR 8.42/8.46 8.44 2 YEARS 8.22/8.26 8.24 3 YEARS 8.25/8.29 8.27 4 YEARS 8.33/8.37 8.35 5 YEARS 8.37/8.41 8.39 7 YEARS 8.33/8.43 8.38 10 YEARS 8.32/8.42 8.37 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)