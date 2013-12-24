Dec 24The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.53 percent on Tuesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.24/8.36 8.30 2 MONTHS 8.28/8.36 8.32 3 MONTHS 8.33/8.39 8.36 6 MONTHS 8.48/8.53 8.51 9 MONTHS 8.49/8.56 8.53 1 YEAR 8.49/8.53 8.51 2 YEARS 8.31/8.34 8.33 3 YEARS 8.32/8.36 8.34 4 YEARS 8.39/8.43 8.41 5 YEARS 8.42/8.46 8.44 7 YEARS 8.38/8.48 8.43 10 YEARS 8.36/8.46 8.41 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)