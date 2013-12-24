Dec 24The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.53 percent on Tuesday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 8.24/8.36 8.30
2 MONTHS 8.28/8.36 8.32
3 MONTHS 8.33/8.39 8.36
6 MONTHS 8.48/8.53 8.51
9 MONTHS 8.49/8.56 8.53
1 YEAR 8.49/8.53 8.51
2 YEARS 8.31/8.34 8.33
3 YEARS 8.32/8.36 8.34
4 YEARS 8.39/8.43 8.41
5 YEARS 8.42/8.46 8.44
7 YEARS 8.38/8.48 8.43
10 YEARS 8.36/8.46 8.41
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
(Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)