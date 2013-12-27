Dec 27The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.56 percent on Friday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.23/8.36 8.30 2 MONTHS 8.30/8.41 8.36 3 MONTHS 8.41/8.47 8.44 6 MONTHS 8.50/8.56 8.53 9 MONTHS 8.49/8.55 8.52 1 YEAR 8.49/8.53 8.51 2 YEARS 8.31/8.35 8.33 3 YEARS 8.35/8.39 8.37 4 YEARS 8.42/8.46 8.44 5 YEARS 8.45/8.49 8.47 7 YEARS 8.41/8.51 8.46 10 YEARS 8.39/8.49 8.44 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)