BRIEF-IDBI Bank says conciliation proceedings regarding wage revision to take place on April 11
* Idbi bank clarifies on news item "idbi bank employees to go on strike on 12 april: aibea"
Dec 27The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.56 percent on Friday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.23/8.36 8.30 2 MONTHS 8.30/8.41 8.36 3 MONTHS 8.41/8.47 8.44 6 MONTHS 8.50/8.56 8.53 9 MONTHS 8.49/8.55 8.52 1 YEAR 8.49/8.53 8.51 2 YEARS 8.31/8.35 8.33 3 YEARS 8.35/8.39 8.37 4 YEARS 8.42/8.46 8.44 5 YEARS 8.45/8.49 8.47 7 YEARS 8.41/8.51 8.46 10 YEARS 8.39/8.49 8.44 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
April 3 U.S. stocks opened flat on Monday, the first trading day of the second quarter, with investors awaiting President Donald Trump's first meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping later this week.
* Says AP High court has dismissed appeal filed by directorate of enforcement, Hyderabad