Dec 30The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.59 percent on Monday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.25/8.42 8.34 2 MONTHS 8.28/8.44 8.36 3 MONTHS 8.40/8.48 8.44 6 MONTHS 8.50/8.59 8.55 9 MONTHS 8.47/8.56 8.52 1 YEAR 8.49/8.53 8.51 2 YEARS 8.31/8.35 8.33 3 YEARS 8.35/8.39 8.37 4 YEARS 8.41/8.45 8.43 5 YEARS 8.44/8.49 8.47 7 YEARS 8.40/8.51 8.46 10 YEARS 8.38/8.49 8.44 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)