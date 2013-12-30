Dec 30The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.59 percent on Monday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 8.25/8.42 8.34
2 MONTHS 8.28/8.44 8.36
3 MONTHS 8.40/8.48 8.44
6 MONTHS 8.50/8.59 8.55
9 MONTHS 8.47/8.56 8.52
1 YEAR 8.49/8.53 8.51
2 YEARS 8.31/8.35 8.33
3 YEARS 8.35/8.39 8.37
4 YEARS 8.41/8.45 8.43
5 YEARS 8.44/8.49 8.47
7 YEARS 8.40/8.51 8.46
10 YEARS 8.38/8.49 8.44
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
