Dec 31The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.50 percent on Tuesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.16/8.36 8.26 2 MONTHS 8.20/8.40 8.30 3 MONTHS 8.55/8.63 8.59 6 MONTHS 8.43/8.50 8.47 9 MONTHS 8.44/8.51 8.48 1 YEAR 8.45/8.49 8.47 2 YEARS 8.24/8.28 8.26 3 YEARS 8.28/8.32 8.30 4 YEARS 8.37/8.41 8.39 5 YEARS 8.41/8.45 8.43 7 YEARS 8.37/8.47 8.42 10 YEARS 8.35/8.45 8.40 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)