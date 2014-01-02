Jan 2The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.47 percent on Thursday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.13/8.25 8.19 2 MONTHS 8.19/8.29 8.24 3 MONTHS 8.59/8.66 8.63 6 MONTHS 8.41/8.47 8.44 9 MONTHS 8.40/8.47 8.44 1 YEAR 8.43/8.47 8.45 2 YEARS 8.25/8.29 8.27 3 YEARS 8.29/8.33 8.31 4 YEARS 8.36/8.40 8.38 5 YEARS 8.42/8.46 8.44 7 YEARS 8.39/8.49 8.44 10 YEARS 8.38/8.48 8.43 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)