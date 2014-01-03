Jan 3The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.47 percent on Friday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 8.14/8.24 8.19
2 MONTHS 8.18/8.28 8.23
3 MONTHS 8.58/8.66 8.62
6 MONTHS 8.40/8.47 8.44
9 MONTHS 8.40/8.46 8.43
1 YEAR 8.42/8.45 8.44
2 YEARS 8.25/8.29 8.27
3 YEARS 8.29/8.33 8.31
4 YEARS 8.35/8.39 8.37
5 YEARS 8.40/8.43 8.42
7 YEARS 8.36/8.46 8.41
10 YEARS 8.35/8.45 8.40
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
