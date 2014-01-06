Jan 6The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.45 percent on Monday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.15/8.25 8.20 2 MONTHS 8.18/8.28 8.23 3 MONTHS 8.58/8.67 8.63 6 MONTHS 8.39/8.45 8.42 9 MONTHS 8.38/8.44 8.41 1 YEAR 8.39/8.42 8.41 2 YEARS 8.21/8.24 8.23 3 YEARS 8.25/8.28 8.27 4 YEARS 8.31/8.35 8.33 5 YEARS 8.35/8.39 8.37 7 YEARS 8.31/8.41 8.36 10 YEARS 8.30/8.40 8.35 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)