Jan 7The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.46 percent on Tuesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.21/8.31 8.26 2 MONTHS 8.22/8.32 8.27 3 MONTHS 8.62/8.70 8.66 6 MONTHS 8.40/8.46 8.43 9 MONTHS 8.39/8.46 8.43 1 YEAR 8.42/8.45 8.44 2 YEARS 8.22/8.26 8.24 3 YEARS 8.26/8.30 8.28 4 YEARS 8.32/8.36 8.34 5 YEARS 8.36/8.40 8.38 7 YEARS 8.32/8.42 8.37 10 YEARS 8.30/8.40 8.35 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)