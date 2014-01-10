Jan 10The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.40 percent on Friday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.20/8.30 8.25 2 MONTHS 8.20/8.30 8.25 3 MONTHS 8.60/8.66 8.63 6 MONTHS 8.35/8.40 8.38 9 MONTHS 8.36/8.41 8.39 1 YEAR 8.37/8.40 8.39 2 YEARS 8.18/8.21 8.20 3 YEARS 8.20/8.24 8.22 4 YEARS 8.27/8.31 8.29 5 YEARS 8.31/8.34 8.33 7 YEARS 8.28/8.38 8.33 10 YEARS 8.26/8.36 8.31 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)