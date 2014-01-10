Jan 10The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.40 percent on Friday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 8.20/8.30 8.25
2 MONTHS 8.20/8.30 8.25
3 MONTHS 8.60/8.66 8.63
6 MONTHS 8.35/8.40 8.38
9 MONTHS 8.36/8.41 8.39
1 YEAR 8.37/8.40 8.39
2 YEARS 8.18/8.21 8.20
3 YEARS 8.20/8.24 8.22
4 YEARS 8.27/8.31 8.29
5 YEARS 8.31/8.34 8.33
7 YEARS 8.28/8.38 8.33
10 YEARS 8.26/8.36 8.31
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
