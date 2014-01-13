Jan 13The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.39 percent on Monday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.25/8.33 8.29 2 MONTHS 8.23/8.31 8.27 3 MONTHS 8.62/8.68 8.65 6 MONTHS 8.34/8.39 8.37 9 MONTHS 8.33/8.38 8.36 1 YEAR 8.33/8.36 8.35 2 YEARS 8.12/8.15 8.14 3 YEARS 8.14/8.17 8.16 4 YEARS 8.21/8.25 8.23 5 YEARS 8.25/8.28 8.27 7 YEARS 8.21/8.31 8.26 10 YEARS 8.20/8.30 8.25 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)