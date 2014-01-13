Jan 13The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.39 percent on Monday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 8.25/8.33 8.29
2 MONTHS 8.23/8.31 8.27
3 MONTHS 8.62/8.68 8.65
6 MONTHS 8.34/8.39 8.37
9 MONTHS 8.33/8.38 8.36
1 YEAR 8.33/8.36 8.35
2 YEARS 8.12/8.15 8.14
3 YEARS 8.14/8.17 8.16
4 YEARS 8.21/8.25 8.23
5 YEARS 8.25/8.28 8.27
7 YEARS 8.21/8.31 8.26
10 YEARS 8.20/8.30 8.25
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
