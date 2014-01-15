Jan 15The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.39 percent on Wednesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.27/8.37 8.32 2 MONTHS 8.24/8.34 8.29 3 MONTHS 8.61/8.70 8.66 6 MONTHS 8.32/8.39 8.36 9 MONTHS 8.29/8.35 8.32 1 YEAR 8.27/8.31 8.29 2 YEARS 8.05/8.09 8.07 3 YEARS 8.07/8.11 8.09 4 YEARS 8.12/8.16 8.14 5 YEARS 8.15/8.19 8.17 7 YEARS 8.12/8.22 8.17 10 YEARS 8.11/8.21 8.16 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)