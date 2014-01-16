Jan 16The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.40 percent on Thursday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.30/8.39 8.35 2 MONTHS 8.25/8.35 8.30 3 MONTHS 8.60/8.67 8.64 6 MONTHS 8.35/8.40 8.38 9 MONTHS 8.30/8.36 8.33 1 YEAR 8.30/8.33 8.32 2 YEARS 8.06/8.10 8.08 3 YEARS 8.08/8.12 8.10 4 YEARS 8.13/8.17 8.15 5 YEARS 8.16/8.20 8.18 7 YEARS 8.12/8.22 8.17 10 YEARS 8.11/8.21 8.16 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)