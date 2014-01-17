Jan 17The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.40 percent on Friday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.32/8.40 8.36 2 MONTHS 8.28/8.35 8.32 3 MONTHS 8.59/8.66 8.63 6 MONTHS 8.35/8.40 8.38 9 MONTHS 8.31/8.36 8.34 1 YEAR 8.31/8.34 8.33 2 YEARS 8.07/8.10 8.09 3 YEARS 8.10/8.13 8.12 4 YEARS 8.16/8.19 8.18 5 YEARS 8.19/8.22 8.21 7 YEARS 8.17/8.25 8.21 10 YEARS 8.14/8.24 8.19 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)