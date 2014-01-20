Jan 20The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.25 percent on Monday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.05/8.14 8.10 2 MONTHS 8.05/8.15 8.10 3 MONTHS 8.45/8.54 8.50 6 MONTHS 8.20/8.25 8.23 9 MONTHS 8.19/8.25 8.22 1 YEAR 8.19/8.22 8.21 2 YEARS 7.98/8.01 8.00 3 YEARS 8.00/8.04 8.02 4 YEARS 8.06/8.10 8.08 5 YEARS 8.09/8.13 8.11 7 YEARS 8.10/8.20 8.15 10 YEARS 8.09/8.19 8.14 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)