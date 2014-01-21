Jan 21The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.24 percent on Tuesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.02/8.10 8.06 2 MONTHS 8.08/8.15 8.12 3 MONTHS 8.42/8.49 8.46 6 MONTHS 8.18/8.24 8.21 9 MONTHS 8.18/8.24 8.21 1 YEAR 8.18/8.22 8.20 2 YEARS 7.98/8.02 8.00 3 YEARS 8.01/8.05 8.03 4 YEARS 8.07/8.11 8.09 5 YEARS 8.11/8.15 8.13 7 YEARS 8.10/8.19 8.15 10 YEARS 8.08/8.18 8.13 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)