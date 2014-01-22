Jan 22The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.34 percent on Wednesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.08/8.14 8.11 2 MONTHS 8.18/8.23 8.21 3 MONTHS 8.48/8.53 8.51 6 MONTHS 8.30/8.34 8.32 9 MONTHS 8.32/8.35 8.34 1 YEAR 8.34/8.37 8.36 2 YEARS 8.11/8.14 8.13 3 YEARS 8.13/8.16 8.15 4 YEARS 8.18/8.21 8.20 5 YEARS 8.21/8.24 8.23 7 YEARS 8.20/8.29 8.25 10 YEARS 8.18/8.28 8.23 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)