Jan 23The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.36 percent on Thursday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.07/8.17 8.12 2 MONTHS 8.14/8.24 8.19 3 MONTHS 8.47/8.54 8.51 6 MONTHS 8.30/8.36 8.33 9 MONTHS 8.30/8.37 8.34 1 YEAR 8.34/8.37 8.36 2 YEARS 8.11/8.15 8.13 3 YEARS 8.13/8.17 8.15 4 YEARS 8.16/8.20 8.18 5 YEARS 8.19/8.23 8.21 7 YEARS 8.18/8.28 8.23 10 YEARS 8.17/8.27 8.22 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)