Jan 23The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.36 percent on Thursday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 8.07/8.17 8.12
2 MONTHS 8.14/8.24 8.19
3 MONTHS 8.47/8.54 8.51
6 MONTHS 8.30/8.36 8.33
9 MONTHS 8.30/8.37 8.34
1 YEAR 8.34/8.37 8.36
2 YEARS 8.11/8.15 8.13
3 YEARS 8.13/8.17 8.15
4 YEARS 8.16/8.20 8.18
5 YEARS 8.19/8.23 8.21
7 YEARS 8.18/8.28 8.23
10 YEARS 8.17/8.27 8.22
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
(Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)