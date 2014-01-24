Jan 24The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.45 percent on Friday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.10/8.20 8.15 2 MONTHS 8.25/8.35 8.30 3 MONTHS 8.49/8.56 8.53 6 MONTHS 8.38/8.45 8.42 9 MONTHS 8.38/8.45 8.42 1 YEAR 8.40/8.43 8.42 2 YEARS 8.16/8.20 8.18 3 YEARS 8.18/8.22 8.20 4 YEARS 8.22/8.26 8.24 5 YEARS 8.25/8.29 8.27 7 YEARS 8.23/8.33 8.28 10 YEARS 8.22/8.32 8.27 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)