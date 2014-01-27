Jan 27The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.51 percent on Monday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.15/8.25 8.20 2 MONTHS 8.30/8.43 8.37 3 MONTHS 8.52/8.60 8.56 6 MONTHS 8.45/8.51 8.48 9 MONTHS 8.45/8.51 8.48 1 YEAR 8.46/8.51 8.49 2 YEARS 8.21/8.25 8.23 3 YEARS 8.23/8.27 8.25 4 YEARS 8.27/8.31 8.29 5 YEARS 8.30/8.33 8.32 7 YEARS 8.28/8.38 8.33 10 YEARS 8.28/8.38 8.33 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)